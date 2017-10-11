× York Haven man pleads guilty to ramming police vehicle with stolen car

YORK — A York Haven man shot by police after stealing an SUV, leading police on a chase and ramming into a patrol vehicle will spend up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in York County court last week.

Terry Diffenderfer, 30, of York Haven, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and theft, and one count each of criminal mischief and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, court records show. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

In the early morning hours on April 29, Diffenderfer stole a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that was idling outside a Royal Farms at Route 30 and Roosevelt Avenue in York, police say. The owner, who was on a hunting trip, told York County 911 that he had a shotgun in the vehicle.

Diffenderfer led police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole. During the chase, he rammed the SUV into a York City police vehicle, causing the driver’s side door to close on an officer. The officer fired five shots into the SUV, striking Diffenderfer, police say.

A passenger in the SUV, Ashley Brown, told state police that they used heroin before stealing the vehicle. She is also facing charges, according to police.