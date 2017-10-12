× Maryland man accused of attempting to strangle woman at hotel

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Maryland man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to strangle a woman at a Western Inn on the 2500 block of Emmitsburg Road, according to police.

Andris Janis Gertson, of Prince Georges County, Maryland, is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, assault and harassment, police say. He allegedly physically abused and threatened to kill a 26-year-old victim. The woman told police he choked her until she thought she was going to pass out.

The incident happened Thursday morning at 7:25 a.m., police say.

Gertson was transported to Adams County Prison.