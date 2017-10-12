× Amazon to create 120,000 jobs across the U.S. for the holiday season

Today, Amazon announced they will create 120,000 jobs across the nation during the upcoming holiday season.

We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” saidDave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

The company notes that last year thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays and the company expects to continue that trend this year.

Amazon positions are available in the following states:

— Alabama — Nevada — Arizona — New Hampshire — California — New Jersey — Colorado — New York — Connecticut — North Carolina — Delaware — Ohio — Florida — Oklahoma — Georgia — Oregon — Illinois — Pennsylvania — Indiana — South Carolina — Kansas — Tennessee — Kentucky — Texas — Maryland — Utah — Massachusetts — Virginia — Michigan — Washington — Minnesota — Wisconsin — Missouri

SOURCE: Amazon