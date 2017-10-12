× Caitlan Coleman’s parents ask public to respect their privacy

STEWARTSTOWN — The parents of Caitlan Coleman, who was released by the Taliban after spending more than five years in captivity along with her husband, Josh Boyle, and their children, have placed a message on the door of their Stewartstown home:

“The Coleman family appreciates all the interest and concern being expressed at the joyful news that Caity, Josh, and our grandchildren have been released after five long years of captivity. At this time, we ask that everyone respect our privacy as we make plans for our future.

“Please do not knock on the door.”