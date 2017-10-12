× Carlisle man facing charges after threatening physical and sexual violence

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after threatening physical attacks and sexual violence against a victim.

Ira Green, 19, is facing terroristic threats and harassment charges for the incident.

On October 11, police received a complaint that Green threatened violence against a victim both through a phone and in person.

It is alleged that Green threatened to commit sexual violence, physical attacks and to “shoot up” the victim’s home.

Green was arrested on the above charges, and sent to Cumberland County Prison.

His bail was set at $50,000.