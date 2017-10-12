× Charges filed against man who stole laptop, vehicle from business in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who stole a laptop computer and a 2003 Ford Explorer from a business in August.

Darren James Lawrence, of Columbia, is charged with one count each of burglary and criminal mischief as well as two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition. He was arrested on September 18.

West Hempfield Township Police responded to David & Son Auto Group in Columbia for a reported burglary on August 4. The victim told police that someone entered the same day between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. through the front door after breaking the glass, according to the release. The man then ransacked the place.

The stolen vehicle was located that same day.

The victim reported a loss of about $4,300.