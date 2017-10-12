× Cloudy with spotty drizzle, and near seasonable temperatures Friday

CLOUDS, CLOUDS AND MORE CLOUDS

Easterly flow eases up through the evening but continues to keep the clouds around. Pockets of drizzle still threatens. Temperatures are cool in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight, foggy, misty areas along with spotty showers may slow the morning drive. Morning lows are chillier in the lower 50s. Afternoon highs slowly climb to the lower 60s under cloudy skies. Winds are light but continue out of the east. Damp conditions expected through evening. If you are heading to a local high school football game or our game of the week, prepare for the chill and damp conditions with a jacket. You may want to keep the umbrella handy for that quick light shower. Clouds are difficult to scour out heading into the weekend until the winds shift. Plenty of moisture around for Saturday keeps the skies mostly cloudy for the early part of the day. A shower or morning drizzle can’t be ruled out either. Sunshine is slow to emerge during the afternoon but eventually does with the breeze shifting to the north. Readings respond and are milder in the lower and middle 70s. Possible record warmth for Sunday as winds pick out out of the southwest ahead of a potent cold front. The record is 84 and highs are expected to soar into the lower 80s. Showers move in late Sunday into the overnight as the system crosses through the area. It is followed by much cooler air for the early part of the week.

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE TO SEASONABLE AVERAGES

Temperatures fall back to the 60s Monday. Any left over showers are out very early in the morning leaving the day dry. Clouds do bubble up during the afternoon hours but clear overnight, leading to lows diving to the 40s for a few mornings starting Tuesday. High pressure brings bright sunny skies for a few days, and seasonable highs in the lower and middle 60s.



Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist