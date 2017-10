× Convicted drug dealer shot in York City

YORK — A Carlisle man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in York City.

The incident occurred near the corner of East Boundary and Susquehanna avenues, according to York City Police Lt. Troy Bankert.

Tazon Clark, 22, suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg, Lt. Bankert adds.

Court documents show Clark pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to deliver in Cumberland County in October 2015.