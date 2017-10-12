Damp, cool, and breezy conditions continue through Thursday

DREARY END TO WEEK: An easterly flow remains stubborn across the region, and this makes for a dreary, drizzly, and cool day. The morning begins with drizzle and a few light showers. Readings are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds begin to pick up out of the east through the morning. The clouds remain in place, and drizzle or light showers continue. Winds remain breezy, and keep temperatures from budging much. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 60s. More dreary and misty weather is expected through the night. Temperatures fall into the 50s. Friday does not brings much improvement. There’s still drizzly and misty pockets. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s at best.

WARMING BRIEFLY AGAIN FOR THE WEEKEND: Slow warming and gradual improvements take place for the weekend. Saturday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds after a rather cloudy start. There could be a lingering early shower depending on how long it takes the pattern to break. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine to start, but some afternoon clouds build ahead of the next system. It’s even warmer, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity levels jump as well through the weekend. The next cold front arrives overnight, and could bring a few showers.

COOLING NEXT WEEK: More seasonable and fall-like air works into the region for the first half of next week. Morning showers end quickly Monday, then skies are partly sunny. It’s breezy, with cooler afternoon high temperatures and lower humidity levels. Expect highs in the 60s. Sunshine is abundant Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are in the lower to middle 60s on Tuesday, and increase a touch into the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

