Duck Donuts is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HERSHEY — Duck Donuts in Hershey is featuring a special Breast Cancer Awareness assortment through the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the store announced Thursday.

A portion of the sales from each pink-inspired assortment will be donated to the Feel Your Boobies Foundation.

“Women and their families are among our loyal customers at Duck Donuts,” said Stephanie Plummer, owner of Duck Donuts in Hershey, said in the announcement. “We are proud to partner with Feel Your Boobies Foundation throughout the month to honor the survivors, the fighters and the loved ones we have lost due to this terrible disease in hopes of raising awareness and having the opportunity to give back to those in our community.”

The donation will support the Foundation’s College Outreach Program, which focuses on educating, engaging and empowering young women on college campuses by providing free educational resources and peer-to-peer programming to them.

“We are so excited to be working with Duck Donuts because our College Outreach Program relies on partnerships like this,” said Leigh Hurst, founder of Feel Your Boobies Foundation. “With support like this we will be able to reach more young women with our education programs, which provided free breast health education kits to over 200 college health centers nationwide this year.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as vanilla icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Donuts at this location are made fresh to order 7 days a week, Sunday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Hershey Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.