Ephrata man facing charges after leaving the scene of crash without reporting it

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing charges after leaving the scene of a crash without reporting it.

Lester Campos-Aguirre is facing traffic violations for not reporting the crash in Ephrata Township.

On October 11 at approximately 11:35 p.m., police investigated a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Meadow Valley Road.

Police were contacted by a tow company that said they were hired to tow a wrecked vehicle from a field.

An investigation revealed that Campos-Aguirre had crossed over the centerline of the roadway, went up an embankment and into the field, breaking the vehicle axel.

Now, he is facing charges.