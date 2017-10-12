× Equifax reportedly takes down web page after report of another hack

Equifax has reportedly taken down one of its customer help web pages after reports of another potential security breach at the credit reporting company, according to a New York Times report.

The company recently disclosed that a hack compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people.

The move came after an independent security analyst found part of Equifax’s website was under control of hackers trying to trick visitors into installing a fake Adobe Flash update that could have infected their computers with malware, the Times reported.

“We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link,” Equifax spokesman Wyatt Jefferies said in an email to the Times. “Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline.”

Equifax has been criticized by customers, regulators and lawmakers over its handling of a security breach it disclosed on September 7. That breach, which occurred between May and July, led to the resignations of its chief executive, chief information officer and chief security officer.

The breach has prompted investigations by multiple federal and state agencies, including a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice.

As a credit reporting agency, Equifax keeps vast amounts of consumer data for banks and other creditors to use to determine the chances of their customers’ defaulting.