GIANT/Martin's announces recall of La Terra Spinach Artichoke & Parmesean Dip & Spread

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Following a recall by La Terra Fina, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread because the product includes egg, an allergen, which is not listed on the ingredient label. This product is safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from an egg allergy.

The following product is included in this recall:

La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread, 10 oz., UPC 64041051350 with a Best By date of NOV-01-2017 across the front

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call La Terra Fina at 855-655-6418. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.