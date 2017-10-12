Hersheypark In The Dark kicks off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Hersheypark in the Dark kicks off on Friday and runs for the last 3 weekends in October.

Hersheypark in the Dark features more than 50 rides including 13 roller coasters. It also includes 13 trick-or-treat locations and plenty of fall-themed food options.

ZooAmerica is also open featuring Creatures of the Night the same three weekends as Hersheypark in the Dark. It is an opportunity for guests to see some of the nocturnal animals in their normal habitat.

For ticket and schedule information, visit the Hersheypark in the Dark website.