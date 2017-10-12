× Ill-timed vehicle breakdown leads to drug arrest for Fairfield woman

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A Fairfield woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon after police arrived to assist her when her car broke down, according to a police report.

Amanda Kerstetter, 33, of the 200 block of Franklin Street, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an Upper Allen Township police officer was dispatched to the scene of a reported disabled vehicle in the area of Route 15 South in Upper Allen Township at 3:55 p.m.

As police spoke to Kerstetter, who was the operator of the disabled vehicle, an officer noticed the odor of marijuana emanating from the car, according to the police report. The officer performed a search of the vehicle and determined that Kerstetter was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested at the scene and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date, according to police.