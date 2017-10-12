Lancaster man arrested, facing charges in connection to shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to a shooting.
Felix Trevino, 22, is facing aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.
On October 8 at approximately 3:10 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of N. Duke St. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gun shot wound to his leg.
The suspect in the shooting had fled prior to police arrival, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
After an investigation, police arrested Trevino on October 11.
He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.
