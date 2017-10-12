× Lancaster man to serve 2-4 years in prison for possessing stolen Glock handgun

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to two years in prison and five years on probation for illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of two other guns while out on bail, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Daizon Reid was convicted this summer of two felony firearms charges and having a stolen pistol during a traffic stop on East King Street on August 20, 2015.

In a separate case, Reid pleaded guilty to felony firearms and drug charges for having two guns and about three ounces of marijuana while out on bail for the 2015 charges.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller recently sentenced Reid to 2-4 years in prison, plus five years of probation, for the 2015 charges.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Judge Miller ordered concurrent sentences for the recent incident.

Reid was prohibited from having firearms because of his age.