× Lane restriction on I-83N near Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) begins Friday, October 13

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists on northbound Interstate 83 will be restricted to one lane near Exit 18 for Route 124, Mount Rose Avenue, starting Friday, October 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The existing ramp from northbound I-83 to Mount Rose Avenue will be permanently closed and the new off ramp, south of the existing one, will be opened to traffic in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 14, PennDOT says. Motorists will then enter a new signalized intersection at Haines Road — those headed to Route 124 will proceed straight while those accessing Camp Betty Washington Road will turn right.

The work is part of a plan to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-83 and to rebuild the Exit 18 interchange, PennDOT adds.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.