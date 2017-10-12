× Man charged after flicking cigarette into vehicle, causing burn to victim’s face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Camp Hill man faces charges following a road rage incident last month.

On September 28 around 12:30 p.m., East Pennsboro Police responded to an incident that occurred on the Taylor Bridge Bypass near North 21st Street.

According to police, 22-year-old Cooper Miller cursed at the victim near the intersection and flicked a lit cigarette into the person’s vehicle.

The cigarette caused a burn to the victim’s face as well as to the floor mat of the vehicle.

Miller is charged with simple assault and harassment.