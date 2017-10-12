Man faces charges after admitting to sexual intercourse with minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after admitting to police that he had sex with a juvenile female.

In October 2016, Columbia Borough Police received a referral of suspected child abuse from Lancaster County Children and Youth.

According to police, the victim was interviewed in November 2016 and she disclosed that her and Robert Flerx Jr. engaged in sexual intercourse while in the backseat of Flerx’s car at Columbia River Park. At the time of the offense, the victim was 15 years old.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Flerx met with police and admitted to law enforcement that the two had sex.

Flerx was arraigned and given $10,000 unsecure bail.

He is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact of a minor.