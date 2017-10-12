× Police arrest man accused of committing deviant sexual act in public

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — West Mifflin Police arrested the man who allegedly committed a deviant sexual act in public with a juvenile.

James Wright, 39, was taken into custody Thursday and is charged with stalking, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Police released photos of the Baldwin Borough man on August 2.

Chief Ken Davies said that the case required substantial investigation which eventually led to the department ascertaining a single suspect and developing probable cause.