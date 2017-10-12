× Police arrest man accused of trafficking women into prostitution

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into human trafficking led to the arrest of a 57-year-old man on October 5.

Willie James Johnson, of Catasauqua, was taken into custody without incident in Kutztown. He is charged with two counts of trafficking individuals and one count each of involuntary servitude, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility.

The Northern York County Police Department began an investigation into Johnson on June 10. On that date, an informant provided information regarding the man trafficking her and other women into prostitution, police say. Police add that in return, Johnson provided the women with lodging at local motels and heroin.

According to police, investigators identified and interviewed five additional women that were trafficked by Johnson between 2014 and 2017.

He is being held at York County Prison without bail.