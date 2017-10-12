Police: Box truck collides with covered bridge in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are on the scene after a box truck collided with a covered bridge in Lancaster County.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. along the 800 block of West Sun Hill Road in Penn Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Smoke can be seen coming from the box truck refrigeration unit, according to reports from the scene. Preliminary reports indicate there is structural damage to the bridge.

So far, no word on any injuries.