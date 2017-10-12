× Police investigating threat from student at Lebanon Catholic High School

LEBANON — Lebanon police and school administration are investigating a threat from a student at Lebanon Catholic High School Wednesday, according to school officials and the Diocese of Harrisburg.

School operations are proceeding normally, the Diocese said.

According to a statement from Lebanon police, a 16-year-old female student was allegedly threatened by a 16-year-old male student. The school contacted local police after learning of the threat.

Lebanon police confirmed that the student, a juvenile, is facing charges and is in custody.

Police allege the student told the female victim not to come to school on Thursday, because he was “going to do it.” He allegedly made a finger gun gesture with his hand toward the female student, and told her that if she told anyone he would “kill her.”

Days earlier, police say, the student posted a picture on social media of him holding two guns, which the female student believed to be real.

Police seized the guns, which were determined to be airsoft guns.

The male student has been charged with terroristic threats and has been detained by Lebanon County Juvenile Probation, according to police.

Police said they have no indication other students were involved in making the threats, and believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

In an announcement to parents issued at 7:42 a.m. Thursday, the school stated:

“The safety and security of our students are of the utmost importance to the Lebanon Catholic Administration. There was a possible threat against a student at our school and the authorities were notified immediately. Procedure and protocol have been followed. Rest assured, all matters concerning this issue are currently under investigation and will be handled accordingly.”