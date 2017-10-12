Police seeking suspect in armed robbery of York Dairy Queen

YORK — Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a Dairy Queen on the 1400 block of South Queen Street Wednesday night.

According to Spring Garden Township police, the robbery occurred at 7:15 p.m. A male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen running northbound toward York City.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black man in his teens or early 20’s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the lettering “AERO Athletics” printed on it, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Spring Garden Township police at (717) 843-0851.