Road work planned for John Harris Bridge on I-83 North Sunday, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG — Motorists traveling north on Interstate 83 in the area of the John Harris Bridge over the Susquehanna River Sunday should prepare for delays, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work crews will conduct bridge deck repair on the bridge at Exit 43 for 2nd Street in Harrisburg from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, PennDOT says.

To prevent traffic from encroaching into the work zone, crews will also close the northbound I-83 Exit 43 ramp for 2nd Street. During the ramp closure, a detour will direct motorists to use Exit 44-A for 13th Street to Paxton Street to 2nd Street.

This section of northbound I-83 averages 48,300 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.