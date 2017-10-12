× White House announces Taliban releases York County woman and family

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The White House has announced that the Taliban has released a York County family that has been held captive since 2012.

Caitlin Coleman, 32, of Stewartstown, and her husband Josh Boyle, were abducted when Coleman was seven months pregnant. They had been on a journey that took them through Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikstan, Kyrgyzstand and finally Afghanistan.

The couple was last seen in a hostage video in December 2016 in which they both plead for the government to intervene. Two young children appeared in the video with them, and Coleman told her family that she gave birth to two children in captivity, according to FOXNews.

President Donald Trump appeared to hint at the news of the release during his speech last night in Middletown.

“Something happened today, where a country that totally disrespected us called with some very, very important news,” Trump said. “And one of my generals came in. They said, ‘You know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would’ve never done that.’ It was a great sign of respect. You’ll probably be hearing about it over the next few days. But this is a country that did not respect us. This is a country that respects us now. The world is starting to respect us again, believe me.”

The announcement of the release comes a month after President Trump announced a new strategy to deal with Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying the Taliban and other militant groups would no longer find safe haven in Pakistan.

It is not clear how much Pakistan may have aided in the rescue efforts for Coleman and her family.