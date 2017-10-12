× Woman facing charges after stealing multiple cars in Perry, Dauphin County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after stealing multiple cars in counties across Central Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Miley, 33, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property among other charges.

Miley allegedly stole a car in Harrisburg City on September 14. The 1996 Jeep Cherokee was dumped at an abandoned home in Tyrone Township in Perry County, after she found an unlocked 2002 Hyundai Elantra with keys in the ignition.

On October 8, the Elantra was seen on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, and police pursued the vehicle.

After a short pursuit, Miley was taken into custody without incident.

Now, she faces charges.