York County family reacts to daughter’s release from Taliban captivity

STEWARTSTOWN, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A York County woman and her family held captive by terrorists in Afghanistan for five years are now free.

President Donald Trump hinted at the release during his visit to Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and two sons were last seen in a December 2016 hostage video, begging to be released.

In October 2017, their wish came true as it appears their nightmare is over.

President Donald Trump said "the United States government, working with the government of Pakistan, secured the release of Caitlan Coleman, Joshua Boyle, and their three children, from captivity, from the Haqqani network, a terrorists organization with ties to the Taliban."

Caitlan's parents, Jim and Lyn Coleman live in Stewartstown, York County.

The last time they heard from their daughter's family was during a phone call their son-in-law made from an Internet cafe in Afghanistan on October 8th, 2012.

Five years and a few days later the Colemans heard the good news that their daughter is free from captivity.

A statement posted on their front door reads "the Coleman family appreciates all the interests and concern being expressed at the joyful news that Caity, Josh, and our grandchildren have been released after five long years in captivity."

In reaction to the news of the release, Senator Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) said "this day is also special for Jim and Lyn Coleman who have spent the last five years devoted to the mission of bringing their loved ones home. They have been living any parent's nightmare, and today they can begin to heal and recover."

Senator Pat Toomey also commented on the rescue effort.

Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) said “after a long and horrifying captivity, Caitlan Coleman, her husband, and children have been released by their Haqqani network captors. Caitlan’s parents, Jim and Lyn, never gave up hope that this day would come. I applaud the work of president trump, Secretary Tillerson, and the entire national security team for their diligent efforts to secure their release.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump gave thanks to Pakistan for its role in helping to bring Caitlan Coleman back home to the u.S.

"We hope to see this type of cooperation and teamwork in helping secure the release of remaining hostages, and in our future joint counter terrorism operations," Trump said.

Neighbors also didn't want to go on camera, but one woman said she was very happy for the family about today's good news.