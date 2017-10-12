× York man accused of targeting contractors’ vehicles in series of alleged thefts

YORK — A York man is facing several charges after a spree of thefts from the vehicles of numerous local contractors, according to police.

Springettsbury Township, Spring Garden Township and West Manchester Township police accuse Felix Ramon Cruz, 48, of stealing tools from the vehicles of contractors as they were parked at home improvement stores. He would then quickly sell the tools in York City, police say.

Cruz, of the 1200 block of Elm Street, is facing numerous counts of burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and trespassing.

He is involved in almost 20 active cases in York County, according to police.

Police say Cruz would approach the vehicles in the late morning and early afternoon hours.

The stores he struck at included Lowe’s, on the 1000 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township and on the 2400 block of E. Market Street in Springettsbury Township, Home Foreign Cars R Us on the 400 block of North Sherman Street in Spring Garden Township, A&R Rentals on the 1600 block of Whiteford Road, and Home Depot on the 2900 block of E. Market Street in Springettsburgy Township.

Some of the tools were relatively small in number and in value, but others ranged to several thousand dollars, police say.

The thefts occurred from late June to late September, according to police.

Most of the thefts were from contractors’ vehicles, but Cruz also was charged after allegedly shattering the front window of A&R Rentals and stealing five Sthil chainsaws worth almost $2,000, Springettsbury Township Police say. That incident occurred on September 29.

Cruz remains in York County Prison in lieu of $62,000 bail, court documents state.