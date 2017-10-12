× York man found asleep in his car faces drug, firearm possession charges

YORK — A York man found sleeping in his car with a Colt .45 handgun on his lap Saturday morning is facing numerous charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven Ray Allen, 25, of the 300 block of South Penn Street, is facing numerous charges, including a felony count of felons not to possess a firearm. He remains in York County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, court documents state.

Saturday at 3:05 a.m., an officer in a marked police cruiser stopped at the intersection of South Newberry and West Market Streets while waiting for a stoplight to turn green, according to the criminal complaint. When the light changed, a light brown Buick sedan ahead of him did not move. The car remained stationary through two light cycles, the criminal complaint says. At that point, the officer turned on his emergency lights and approached the vehicle.

When the officer looked inside the vehicle, he found a suspect, later identified as Allen, sitting in the driver’s seat, asleep. The Buick was running, but Allen’s foot was on the brake, according to the criminal complaint. The officer also saw a handgun, later identified as a Colt .45, on Allen’s lap, the criminal complaint says.

The officer called for backup, and after other officers arrived on scene, he knocked on the driver’s side window to wake Allen, who jumped up in his seat, the criminal complaint states.

The officer ordered Allen to put the vehicle in park, retrieved the handgun, and placed Allen under arrest.

When police searched Allen, they found five plastic knotted bags in his pants pocket. The bags contained suspected crack cocaine, heroin, and eight blue pills suspected to be Oxycodone, the criminal complaint says. Allen was also in possession of $228.61 in cash, according to police.

Police say they also found a digital scale in the car.

It was later discovered that Allen is a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning a gun. He was also driving under a suspended license, police say.

Allen was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs, five counts of drug possession and a summary offense for driving under a suspended license, police say.