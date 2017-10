× Berks County woman faces DUI, drug charges after traffic stop in Terre Hill

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 22-year-old Berks County woman was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop, according to East Earl Township police.

Rachael S. Knarr, of Blandon, was arrested after police stopped her vehicle on East Main Street and Oak Lane in Terre Hill, police say.