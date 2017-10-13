× Boil Water Advisory issued for North Middleton Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– North Middleton Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory.

E-coli Bacteria were found in the water supply on October 12, 2017. This Boil Water Notice affects the following streets located within North Middleton Township: Newville Road, Allen Road Burr Avenue, Center Street, Cooper Circle, Distribution Drive, Dranoel Drive, Evandale Court, Meeting House Springs Road, West Louther Street & West North Street.

Do not drink the Water without boiling it first, bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottle water, boiled or bottle water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Additional water samples will be analyzed over the next two days and the results will not be finalized until Sunday, October 15, 2017.

This Boil Water Notice is being issued by North Middleton Authority, Public Water Supply ID#7210049. Additional information is available at 717-243-8269.

SOURCE: North Middleton Authority