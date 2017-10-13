Claims of kidnapping on HACC York Campus false, college officials say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Facebook post claiming females were kidnapped on Harrisburg Area Community College’s York Campus is false, according to college officials.

The post surfaced Thursday night:

“PSA: There are guys out here all over york KIDNAPPING females and pushing them into vehicles! It happened on the HACC york campus during the day and the same group of males sitting out taking pictures of all these females. nearly happened to me and really happened to a lady in my night class, So be careful and stay aware of all surroundings!!”

The original Facebook posted has since been deleted.

HACC issued a statement on the matter Friday afternoon:

“HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is aware that a student has posted information on Facebook regarding an alleged abduction on HACC’s York Campus.

“As of noon on Oct. 13, there have been no reports of abductions or assaults on HACC’s York Campus to HACC or to local law enforcement. If you witness or are a victim of a crime on a HACC campus, please contact the local police and HACC’s Public Safety and Security Department.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority. Thank you!”