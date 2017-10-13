× Contract vote looming at syncreon in York, Harley part supplier

SPRINGETTSBURY, TWP., York County, Pa. — Union workers at syncreon will vote Sunday whether to ratify a new 3 year contract with the company. The company has a commercial agreement with Harley-Davidson in which it handles sub-assembly, sequencing, small-lot and bulk metering, kitting, returnable container management and transportation, according to its website. That agreement could be at risk if workers strike.

FOX43 obtained a copy of a flyer reportedly distributed to employees titled, “The Choice is Yours,” in which the detrimental effects of a labor stoppage are articulated. Chief among those concerns, the possibility of losing Harley’s business. The commercial agreement between Harley and syncreon ends on February 3, 2018. In the flyer, syncreon says “Our customer is actively evaluating other 3PL providers in an effort to find the best cost provider of services: any interuption of service to the customer increases the risk of replacing syncreon with another provider.” The company characterizes the offer as ‘excellent.’ It includes a $500 signing bonus and approximately $300 in retroactive salary for the wage increase.

Workers who spoke to FOX43 say the company’s offer is underwhelming, providing a total wage increase of $2.35 over three years, and that the company is using scare tactics to force the contract on them through fear of losing Harley’s business. The flyer also lays out the hardships of a strike on employees and says the company will take the necessary steps to run the business in the event of a strike.

The flyer states at the bottom, ‘Distributed for your information by syncreon.’

Interestingly, the IAM is the same union that represents Harley-Davisdson workers, but has a different Local. FOX43 reached out to local union leadership, President Van Lewis and Business Representative Bobby Orr. They would only say negotiations are ongoing and confirmed that the vote would be Sunday.