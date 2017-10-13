× Dillsburg men charged for leaving man in Yellow Breeches to die

MONROE TWP., Cumberland County, PA. — Last December 17th, the body of Caleb Michael Harley was found in a creek bed, partially clothed and without identification. The temperature the night before was below freezing. Now, some 10 months after Harley was found, two men are charged in connection with his death.

Malachi Scripko, 20, and Jacob White, 23, both of Dillsburg, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say they found out Harley was with the men prior to his death. When police interviewed them, they admitted to driving to Harrisburg to buy drugs. Harley used the drugs, thinking it was heroin, when in fact it was furanyl fentanyl. Harley suffered a medical emergency, and, rather than seek medical help, police say Scripko and White decided to dispose of his body. They drove him to Creek Road in Monroe Twp. about half mile west of Route 74 and allegedly dumped Harley out and fled the area, but not before taking his wallet, with about $170 in cash, and the rest of the drugs.

Harley died from a combination of drowning, hypothermia and multiple drug toxicity.

Scripko and White are charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, theft, and receiving stolen property in addition to involuntary manslaughter. Both are in Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $250,000.