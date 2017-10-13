East Pennsboro Media Club – the newest organization already helping the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. - Sometimes it's not the oldest organization in the school that makes a large impact. In this case, it's also the youngest.

Started just one year ago by middle school students at East Pennsboro, 'EP Media Club,' with drone, GoPro and high definition camera technology all around, is able to capture memories throughout the high school all year long. They also find ways to aid local businesses with advertisement videos uploaded to their YouTube channel of the same name. The charge? A simple thank you and a new experience to take with them.