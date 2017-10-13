Farmer, former PA Agriculture Secretary announces run for Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Denny Wolff wants you to send a farmer to Congress.

Wolff, who also served as the state's agriculture secretary, announced Friday his candidacy for the seat vacated by Congressman Lou Barletta in Pennsylvania's 11th district.

The Columbia County resident was appointed to the World Trade Organization’s Agriculture Technical Committee during the Clinton Administration and was later reappointing during the Bush Administration.

As Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Wolff managed a $200 million budget and 600 employees.

“I never thought I'd run for office, but we are never going to change Washington if we keep sending the same kind of people to represent us. When I look at the U.S. Congress, I don't see a lot of people who understand what life is like for central Pennsylvania families.” Wolff, a Democrat, said. “Congress could use a lot more teachers and nurses – and farmers. I'll never forget where I came from, and the values I grew up with in my small town. In Congress, I’ll put the work ethic I learned on the farm to work for our area.”

Wolff is also the president and chairman of Camp Victory, which provides special needs kids and their families the type of experiences that their health might otherwise prevent, the official release states.

Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district contains Columbia, Montour, and Wyoming counties along with parts of Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Perry.