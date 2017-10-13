× Harrisburg man to serve up to nine years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man who plead guilty to drug delivery resulting in death charges will now spend up to nine years in prison.

John Dick, 43, was charged in connection to a heroin overdose death on March 11.

It was found that Dick had driven from Harrisburg to Philadelphia with a female acquaintance to buy drugs.

While there, Dick purchased heroin that he provided to the acquaintance.

When they got back to Harrisburg, the woman ingested the heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and died of an overdose.

On October 10, Dick was sentenced to serve 4 1/2 to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge.

