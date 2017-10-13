× Homeless man charged after attempting to rob an individual of his vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A homeless man was arrested and charged Friday after attempting to rob an individual of his vehicle.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Valley View Drive.

According to New Holland Police, 24-year-old Adam Stake confronted a man who was outside working in the garden. Stake displayed a knife and told the owner he wanted his car, which was parked in the driveway.

The homeowner refused — Stake then grabbed and held onto him. The suspect fled after the homeowner wrestled away and kicked him.

Stake was apprehended by police shortly after at the intersection of South Kinzer Avenue and East Jackson Street.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison.