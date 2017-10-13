Knife-wielding man runs off after victim with concealed carry permit pulls out gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Ill. - An Illinois woman with a concealed carry firearm was able to defend herself after a man armed with a knife forced himself into her car, police say.

A man armed with a knife forced his way into a woman's car near SouthPark Mall on Sunday, according to a statement from Detective Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department.

During a struggle, the woman's arm was cut. The armed man then forced her to drive him to a rural area of Rock Island County.

Once they stopped, the victim - who had a concealed carry permit - was able to get to her firearm, according to Griffin's statement. The armed man then ran off and the victim drove herself to the hospital, where police were then called.

Floyd R. May, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault. He was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $550,000 bond.