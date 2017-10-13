Lancaster County man arrested on heroin, firearms charges

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A West Hempfield Township man is charged with 11 felonies after being found in possession of heroin and a stolen gun, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

A Lancaster County Drug Task Force investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Stark, 28, in East Donegal Township on Oct. 6.

Police say Stark was in possession of 29.3 grams of heroin, $500 in cash, packaging materials, and a stolen handgun.

The estimated street value of the heroin is $4,500.

He is now in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.