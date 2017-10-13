× Man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out for a 20-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership early this week.

Matthew Siders faces charges of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and driving without a license.

According to the York Dispatch, Matthew Siders broke into Spry Motorcars and drove off with a 1999 Dodge Interprid.

As York Area Regional Police were responding to a crash in the area of Hess Farm Road and Spartan Road on Wednesday, an officer observed a Toyota Highlander and a 1999 Dodge Intrepid drive past the scene. The vehicles didn’t have registration plates.

That officer followed the cars to a lot at William Kain Park and saw Siders get into another vehicle, a Cadillac Catera. The Cadillac and the Highlander then took off.

The drivers of the other vehicle have not been identified.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Siders are asked to contact 911. You can also submit information through http://www.yorkcountycrimestoppers.org/.