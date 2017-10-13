× MLB NLDS recaps & remaining postseason schedule

The MLB Postseason has been unpredictable thus far.

Now that the Division Series are over, here’s a look back on the games played thus far, and who’s left standing.

NLDS: Dodgers win series over Diamondbacks, 3-0

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the NLCS for the fifth time in the last ten years.

While P Clayton Kershaw didn’t have an ace-like game in the first game of the series, but behind a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning, he didn’t need to be outstanding.

It never got easier for the Diamondbacks, who dropped both of the final games of the series and were outscored 7 runs in the three games.

The Dodgers should be well rested for the Championship series, with Kershaw able to take the mound for Game One of the series.

NLDS: Cubs win series over Nationals, 3-2

This series provided great dramatics, and was a drag-it-out fight all the way to the end.

The Cubs took Game One of the series behind P Kyle Hendricks, who pitched 7 innings of shutout ball.

Washington was able to respond by taking Game Two by scoring 5 runs in the eighth inning, including home runs from RF Bryce Harper and 1B Ryan Zimmerman.

In Game Three, it was the Cubs who rallied late to score runs in the seventh and eighth innings to eek out a 2-1 victory at home.

With their backs against the wall and Nationals’ P Stephen Strasburg feeling under the weather, he dug deep and threw 7-innings of shutout ball and struck out 12 as the Nationals were able to record a 5-0 victory to tie the series at two games a piece.

In the series finale at Nationals’ Park, the Nationals got out to a 4-1 lead in the second inning behind home runs from 2B Daniel Murphy and OF Michael Taylor.

The Cubs responded with two runs in the third, and took the lead in the fifth inning with four runs.

The teams traded scoring innings for the rest of the way with the Nationals’ rally falling short, as the Cubs won Game Five and the series by a score of 9-8.

ALDS: Yankees win series over Indians, 3-2

No one expected this.

After the Indians took a 2-0 series lead very handily, the Yankees dug deep and rung off three straight wins against the defending American League Champions.

P Masahiro Tanaka led the charge with 7-innings of shutout ball in Game Three to help the Yankees take the contest by a score of 1-0.

The Yankees took a 5-run lead early in Game Four and never looked back, evening the series at 2-2.

In Game 5, New York jumped out to a 3-run lead early, and that would be all they needed, as the team finished off Cleveland with a 5-2 win in Game Five.

ALDS: Astros win series over Red Sox, 3-1

Houston opened the postseason with a bang, as second baseman and MVP-candidate, Jose Altuve, blasted three home runs in an 8-2 victory in Game One of the series.

The Astros took Game Two by the same score, this time powered by home runs by SS Carlos Correa and OF George Springer.

However, the Red Sox wouldn’t roll over quite yet, as the team responded with a 10-3 victory in Game Three to bring the series closer.

Yet, the Astros could not be denied, and took Game Four behind P Justin Verlander pitching in relief. Houston added three runs in the game’s final two innings to finish off the Red Sox by a score of 5-4.

MLB Postseason Schedule

The Yankees will now face the Houston Astros in the ALCS beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m.

The defending World Champion Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

The MLB Postseason will return to FOX43 on Saturday, as Game Two of the ALCS will be played at 4:00 p.m. FOX43 will also have World Series coverage as well.

Below is the schedule for the remaining postseason games, including a broadcast schedule for FOX43: