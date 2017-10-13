× New Freedom woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-83 in Maryland

COCKEYSVILLE, MD — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that was reported Thursday night in Baltimore County, according to a police report.

The victim was a 53-year-old woman from New Freedom, Pa., who died after being struck on I-83 South in the area of Western Run Road in Cockeysville. At about approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers assigned to the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the scene following the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, a red Suzuki passenger vehicle was disabled and parked along the right shoulder due to possible mechanical issues. At that time, the victim, who is not being identified pending family notification, exited her vehicle and stood by the driver side door. Moments later, she was struck by an unknown vehicle and dragged for approximately 500 feet.

Due to injuries sustained as a result of the collision, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Suzuki was also occupied by a front seat passenger who informed troopers that he was on the telephone at the time of the collision and did not get a description of the striking vehicle. The passenger was later transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Evidence was collected at the scene from what is believed to be the striking vehicle. The evidence collected was consistent with a tractor-trailer-type vehicle. However, that vehicle has yet to be located. The tractor-trailer should have damage to its front right bumper/headlight area.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack, Attn: Trooper Cohen/Rumaker, at 410-780-2700.