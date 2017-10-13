× Police seek suspects who stole cash register, cigarettes from two businesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are investigating recent burglaries that occurred at two businesses along Lancaster Avenue.

According to police, suspects entered Columbia Mart twice Thursday, stealing the cash register and cigarettes.

The suspects also stole the cash register from the Grand China Restaurant Friday.

Store surveillance video showed three suspects all wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of them wore red shorts and high black socks while another wore gray and black pants.

One suspect is pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police.