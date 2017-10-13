× Reading women accused of using children to assist in retail theft

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are searching for a pair of Reading women accused of using children to assist in two retail thefts at a East Earl business in Lancaster County.

According to East Earl Township police, Crystal C. Sanchez-Reyes, 29, and Jennifer Salaman, 28, both of Reading, entered a business on the 1300 block of Weaverland Road and stole $10 in merchandise. On both occasions, the women allegedly used children under their care in the commission of the thefts, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.