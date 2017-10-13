× Shippensburg woman arrested after crashing vehicle; suspected of DUI

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her vehicle.

Taylor Durning, 21, was placed into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

On October 12 around 4:35 p.m., police responded to the first block of Hotpoint Ave. for a crash.

It was found that Durning was driving her vehicle northbound on Hotpoint Ave. when she lost control on a curve.

Her vehicle exited the roadway, and when she overcorrected her error, the vehicle struck a two utility poles and a driveway mirror.

The vehicle suffered severe damage and was towed from the scene.

Durning was placed into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The incident is still under investigation.