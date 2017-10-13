Shippensburg woman arrested after crashing vehicle; suspected of DUI
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her vehicle.
Taylor Durning, 21, was placed into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
On October 12 around 4:35 p.m., police responded to the first block of Hotpoint Ave. for a crash.
It was found that Durning was driving her vehicle northbound on Hotpoint Ave. when she lost control on a curve.
Her vehicle exited the roadway, and when she overcorrected her error, the vehicle struck a two utility poles and a driveway mirror.
The vehicle suffered severe damage and was towed from the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
40.061094 -77.507477