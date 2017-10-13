× Tonight’s scheduled roadwork on I-83 North near the Mt. Rose Avenue postponed

YORK — Due to intermittent light rain in tonight’s forecast, the scheduled roadwork on Interstate 83 near Exit 18 (Route 124, Mount Rose Avenue) in Springettsbury Township has been postponed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The overnight roadwork is now scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17. Work is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and run through 6 a.m. on Oct. 18. During that time, northbound I-83 traffic will be restricted to a single lane and initially shifted to the east, as crews begin work to remove the existing concrete median barrier and place temporary pavement in the median south of Route 124.