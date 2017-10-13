Viral video of Panthers’ fan punching an alleged Eagles’ fan under investigation by NFL

Warning: The content of this post is graphic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– This morning, a video showing a Panthers’ fan punching a man who appears to be an Eagles’ fan in the face is going viral.

The disturbing video shows a Carolina Panthers fan sucker-punching another fan during Thursday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium.

The incident happened after the victim told the Panthers fans standing in front of them that they were “being jerks” for not sitting.

The video was first posted by odubco on Instagram.

The caption reads:

dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric f***”, “f***t”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire.

According to a tweet from Ian Rapoport, the NFL is aware of the situation and in contact with Panthers’ security in order to gain more insight into the situation.

.@NFL says it’s in contact with #Panthers security regarding that punch shown by @CrossingBroad.” “We take all of these very seriously” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017